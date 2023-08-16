Parker McCollum’s “Pinch Me” Moment… with Peyton Manning?

“Pinch me!” is what most people say when something good happens—we often can’t believe it.

Parker McCollum had a recent moment like that, at Red Rocks in Colorado, where Peyton Manning joined him for a duet. It was a Brooks and Dunn cover – Red Dirt Road.

Folks are saying that the Denver Bronco’s Superbowl MVP QB is as funny as ever, but Peyton’s vocals aren’t there yet – and it’s still a great moment. Check it out, here, at WhiskeyRiff.

What was your last “pinch me” moment?