PARKER McCOLLUM SELLS OUT RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Parker McCollum recently announced his upcoming 2023 tour dates and he has already sold-out his first headlining show at the iconic 9,500-seat Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 10th. Tickets to the remaining shows on the tour are available at livenation.com.
Parker said, “It is such an honor to sell out Red Rocks as my first headline show there the day it went on sale. It’s such a bucket list venue and so many greats have performed on that stage. Really looking forward to this one and can’t wait to put our mark on Red Rocks.”
Parker just released his latest track, “Stoned.” His current single, “Handle on You,” is climbing the charts at country radio.
FAST FACTS
Here are Parker’s newly announced tour dates:
May 18 2023 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre *with Larry Fleet
June 3 2023 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion *with Jackson Dean
June 9 2023 Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center *with Larry Fleet
June 10 2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion *with Larry Fleet
June 24 2023 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park *support TBD
June 29 2023 Saint Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *with Larry Fleet
July 14 2023 Huntsville AL The Orion Amphitheatre *with Flatland Cavalry
July 29 2023 Nampa ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *with Jackson Dean
August 10 2023 Morrison CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *with Randy Rogers Band
August 17 2023 Buffalo NY ARTPARK *with Larry Fleet
August 19 2023 Syracuse NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview *with Larry Fleet