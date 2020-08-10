Paramount Theatre Postpones Entire Broadway Season for a Year – Due to Pandemic
The show must NOT go on, at least not this year. The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Paramount Theatre announces that the entire 2020-2021 Paramount Broadway season will be postponed for one year, until 2021-2022, due to corona virus.
CEO Tim Rater explains, in a letter to patrons, that his heart is heavy about it, but it must happen because of health concern, during pandemic. Rater writes, “Despite our best efforts, we can’t find a path forward for this season. We don’t know when a vaccine will be developed and available or when capacity restrictions will be lifted, but we do know that, for the foreseeable future, it would be difficult to do shows and keep everyone safe.
A theater is a sanctuary that bonds strangers through shared experiences, awakens the heart through powerful performances and stirs the soul through transformative stories. We understand the void that is created by Paramount’s stage being bare.”
Rater adds: “Our 10th Anniversary Season will then begin on September 1, 2021.”
Paramount will honor this year’s season passes, next year. The box office is open to take questions, or resolve possible issues, at 630-896-6666 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Here is the Updated Performance Schedule:
Killer Queen April 3, 2021
Frank Caliendo June 5, 2021
Jay Leno June 11, 2021
Straight No Chaser June 12, 2021
Kinky Boots June 30–August 15, 2021
Rock of Ages September 1–October 17, 2021
Cinderella November 10, 2021–January 9, 2022
Groundhog Day January 26–March 13, 2022
Ragtime April 13–May 29, 2022