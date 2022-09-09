98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Paddington Bear Pays Tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth: ‘Thank You Ma’am’

September 9, 2022 1:54PM CDT
Paddington Bear has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The pair recently filmed a scene, together, for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.  They sat for tea, together, at her palace, and confided that they each kept a secret sandwich, for travelling emergencies.

The sketch was actually kept secret from her royal family.  She surprised them.  You might say it was a “royal surprise,” which her grandchildren will not soon forget.

Paddington tweeted, “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.” 

Her Royal Highness passed away September 8th, at the age of 96.

When the sad occasion was announced at the gate of Buckingham Palace, a downpour stopped; then a double-rainbow appeared, across the castle and grounds.

Recent Posts