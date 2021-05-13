Over 60% of people already created a summer bucket list
Family Trip, Linda Braucht (b.20th Century/American), Computer Graphics
Nearly six in 10 Americans (59%) want to try something new for the very first time during their vacation this summer, according to a recent survey. Out of a panel of 2,000 U.S. residents, 60% also said they feel their absolute happiest while on vacation. When asked to specify what new activities they’d like to try, respondents cited trying different foods, going bungee jumping, camping and even “a cross country road trip to see my bestie.” Almost a fifth of respondents (17%) cited a desire to go to see a new state or city, while more than a third (39%) said seeing friends and family is a must for their summer vacation. Meanwhile, two-thirds of respondents said they feel more inclined to rent an RV or campervan now than before the pandemic started.