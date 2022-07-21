‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Jana Kramer Mourns Grandpa In Heartbreaking Post

Our condolences to Jana Kramer, and her family, as she announces the passing of her grandfather, Jim Kauffman, on social media.
Kramer posted a picture of her sitting on top of a hill with the caption, “to get as close to heaven as I could up here,” along with several family pictures, and a video of her grandfather.
Kramer asked for prayers for her grandmother and shared memories of her grandfather.
The podcaster shared that her grandparents had been married for 72 years.
After seeing Kramer’s post, fans offered condolences and comforting messages.
Thoughts and prayers go out to Jana Kramer and her family.