      Weather Alert

‘Our Hearts Are Broken’: Jana Kramer Mourns Grandpa In Heartbreaking Post

Jul 21, 2022 @ 10:00am

Our condolences to Jana Kramer, and her family, as she announces the passing of her grandfather, Jim Kauffman, on social media.

Kramer posted a picture of her sitting on top of a hill with the caption, “to get as close to heaven as I could up here,” along with several family pictures, and a video of her grandfather.

Kramer asked for prayers for her grandmother and shared memories of her grandfather.

The podcaster shared that her grandparents had been married for 72 years.

After seeing Kramer’s post, fans offered condolences and comforting messages.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Jana Kramer and her family.

TAGS
#Condolences #DecadesOfMarriage #Grandpas #Grief #JanaKramer
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
Hasbro Will Put Your Face On An Action Figure
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
LimeWire is Returning
Connect With Us Listen To Us On