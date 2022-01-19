      Weather Alert

Oscar Mayer Introduces New Bologna-Inspired Face Mask… Wait, What?

Jan 19, 2022 @ 12:00pm
** ADVANCE FOR Tuesday, July 4 AND THEREAFTER ** A 1952 version of the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is seen at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., Wednesday, June 28, 2006 .Oscar Mayer created the Wienermobile in 1936 to transfer the company spokesperson from store to store. The original was a 13-foot-long metal hot dog on wheels with an open cockpit in the center and rear, so the hotdogger could pop up. Hog dog whistles were given out starting in 1951, and many people still show up at Wienermobile events looking for the whistles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Remember, when you were a kid, biting holes in your bologna – to create a bologna face mask?

Well if you don’t, you truly missed out.  Or, maybe you were the smart one.  LOL

Now you can take advantage of the childhood must-do, with new Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired face masks.

And we’re not talking about the kind we wear to keep Covid away.  We’re talking cosmetic.

Oscar Mayer teamed up with Seoul Mamas – a Korean beauty and skincare company.

The mask is a hydrating and restoring hydrogel, which promotes skin elasticity, improves hydration and moisture retention, offers anti-inflammatory benefits, and provides protection for the skin.

