Oscar Mayer Introduces New Bologna-Inspired Face Mask… Wait, What?

Remember, when you were a kid, biting holes in your bologna – to create a bologna face mask?
Well if you don’t, you truly missed out. Or, maybe you were the smart one. LOL
Now you can take advantage of the childhood must-do, with new Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired face masks.
And we’re not talking about the kind we wear to keep Covid away. We’re talking cosmetic.
Oscar Mayer teamed up with Seoul Mamas – a Korean beauty and skincare company.
The mask is a hydrating and restoring hydrogel, which promotes skin elasticity, improves hydration and moisture retention, offers anti-inflammatory benefits, and provides protection for the skin.