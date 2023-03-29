On CMT’s ‘Storytellers,’ Dierks Embraces Songwriting

Dierks Bentley filmed an episode of CMT’s “Storytellers,” which highlights the transformation of his songwriting process from high art to being useful to his life. Bentley took the advice of legendary producer and songwriter Tony Brown, “Write every day and don’t be precious about it.” That is what Bently had done with hits such as “Drunk On A Plane,” “Living,” and “Walking Each Other Home.” “These songs represent me in the right place at the right time, tapping into the zeitgeist’s musical consciousness… From the writing to the [lyrical interpretation] and then performance, the life of a song is a process that also keeps Nashville alive,” says Dierks. Storytellers air at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday (March 29) on CMT.