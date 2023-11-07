Oh Please. There Is a ‘Correct’ Way to Eat your Peas?

An etiquette expert has gone viral for showing viewers how to “properly” eat peas.

William Hanson says you should not use the scoop method, which could make a mess, as peas fall off the fork.

“Instead, using the back of your knife, push and spear some peas onto the tines of your fork,” Hanson demonstrates in his Instagram post. “You’ll have a neat little collection which you can eat with ease!”

One user has a different solution: Mix the peas in with mashed potatoes, so they don’t fall off the fork.

“I’m just going to use a spoon,” another comments.

OK… I am a big believer in the necessity for and the positivity of etiquette… Good manners are simply meant to maintain good feelings, all around. But this gets a bit silly, I think… a bit too “corrective.”

(“Piece” together a little more, here: mirror.co.uk)