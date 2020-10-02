Oakridge Boys Announce Residency At Opryland Resort
The Oak Ridge Boys arrive at the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
The Oakridge Boys are announcing a Christmastime residency in Nashville. The iconic country band will settle in at the Opryland Resort, starting November 20th. Their residency will last through Christmas Day. The dinner show includes a holiday meal while the Oaks perform Christmas hits and fan favorites from their catalog. Tickets are on sale now. Here’s the complete story from Nashvile.com.