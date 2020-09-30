No Nascar/NHRA Races in 2021 @ Chicagoland Speedway
NASCAR has announced that Chicagoland Speedway will not be part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. If you were hoping for a return to racing next summer, it’s not going to happen. There will be no Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Gander Trucks and ARCA races in 2021. As a result of the recent schedule changes there will also no drag racing events at Route 66 Raceway in 2021. Yes, that means the NHRA Nationals also will not be coming to Chicagoland next summer.
Here’s a statement released by Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock:
“The move away from NASCAR racing at Chicagoland Speedway is one of many changes reflected in the 2021 schedule, and by no means a reflection of the support our fans have demonstrated,” stated a note from Scott Paddock, track president, on the speedway’s website. “Rather, it is a desire and an important step for the industry to incorporate new markets and new courses into the schedule, and expand the variety of competition. … As far as NASCAR racing at the Chicagoland Speedway, it’s difficult at this time to speculate on what 2022 might bring. We will continue to work with NASCAR on potential future opportunities beyond 2021 and will keep you updated. “ Here’s the complete story from NBC Sports.