NIKO MOON, ZAC BROWN TEAM UP ON NEW SONG

Source: YouTube

Niko Moon has teamed up with Zac Brown for a new release called “Heaven Has A Bar.” The two have collaborated on several songs throughout the years, including co-writing chart toppers “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me In Mind,” and “Heavy Is The Head,” recorded by Zac Brown Band.

Of “Heaven Has A Bar,” Niko said, “It’s a song of simplicity, down-homeness, and celebration. I think Zac and I find a lot of value in the simple things: Family and friends, and celebrating life is what it’s all about. This is about celebrating with all the people you love once you go to heaven.”

Zac added, “I like the imagination in this song. Whatever there is after life ends, that love of music doesn’t go away. To go see all of our heroes that have passed away and play some music, maybe that’s heaven for us.”

Niko has been performing “Heaven Has A Bar” while on his current Ain’t No Better Place Tour, which wraps May 4th in Toronto.