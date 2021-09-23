Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was a “Goner” When Keith Urban Proposed – Here’s Why

Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was a “Goner” When Keith Urban Proposed in New York at 5am with Flowers
During her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Nicole Kidman shared the moment she knew that her husband, Keith Urban, was the one.
Kidman was living in NYC at the time; and she said that Urban showed up at 5am on her birthday, with flowers.
The Academy Award-winning actress said, “And that was it. I was a goner.” It’s really cute to hear, with her Australian accent, like his.
The couple have been married for 15 years. They have two daughters. Nicole has children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.