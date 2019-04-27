NFL Draft ruins Bachelorette parties.

The NFL Draft is taking place in Nashville this weekend. The city is overrun with rabid football fans. Nashville is also a very popular destination for bachelorette parties. It has turned into a fight for space. Many of those there for bachelorette parties didn’t know the draft was being held in Nashville. One bride said, “We come here to listen to country music, not hang out with football boys.” Another bachelorette group said, “We’ll use our elbows if we have to. If we have to wait two hours to Uber, we’ll do it. It is what it is.”