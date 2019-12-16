New Orleans – State of Emergency – Cyber Attack
A cyber-security attack, which started Friday, was serious enough for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to declare a state of emergency. That forced all city servers and city-used computers to be shut down, and disconnected, from wi-fi.
The Department of Homeland Security called it a ransomware attack.
Investigators haven’t named the type of ransom malware, which was used for the attack. And they have said that no ransom demands have been made, as they look over public safety cameras.
Thankfully, no emergency services were affected.
The FBI warned in October that city and state governments, as well as the healthcare and transportation industries, should be on high alert for similar attacks.
Both states, Texas and Louisiana, have had some serious threats to cybersecurity, recently.