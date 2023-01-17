New Dustin Lynch Video!

I have always liked Dustin’s music but this video makes me long for Summer! The music video for Dustin Lynch’s brand-new party song, “Stars Like Confetti,” has been released ahead of the song making it to the airwaves on country radio on January 30th. Lynch shared news of the new song and video on social media with the caption: ‘Pumped to let y’all know that Stars Like Confetti will be my next single at country radio!’ The song was written by Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson and Zach Crowell. “’Stars Like Confetti’ was a very well fleshed out demo that Zach sent me, and the first time I heard that song I was on the boat. He sent it to me and he goes, ‘man, this one feels…this one feels awesome.’ I had no idea he was a writer on it at the time or that Thomas Rhett was,” said Lynch. What do you think of Dustin Lynch’s new song and video,

