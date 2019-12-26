Netflix tops the list

The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflix’s shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Despite new competition from Disney and Apple, Netflix is still the king of streaming. TV Time released its list of the 20 most watched streaming series in 2019, and all but one of them are on Netflix. The exception is Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which came in sixth. The top five were “Lucifer,” “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Money Heist,” and “Orange is the New Black.” Disney and Apple both launched their streaming services in November.