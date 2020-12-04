Need a Good Laugh, Check out the Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Blooper Reel
Getty Images (2019 CMA Red Carpet)
You may have seen the CMA Country Christmas special which aired on Monday evening (November 30th) but the real show was the bloopers caught during filming which Rhett shared to his social media pages the day after.
One of the bloopers was of Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, coming through the door with loads of Christmas presents. Rhett was supposed to stack his presents on top of Lauren’s then take his jacket off, but the gifts kept spilling everywhere.
Other bloopers included a bug in Lauren’s hair, fumbled lines, and a mistletoe fail.
You can still watch Rhett and Atkins’ first hosting of the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC on-demand or on Hulu until December 10th. As for the bloopers we recommend watching them every day to get through the remainder of 2020. Check out the Video of Bloopers and the complete story from Taste of Country here.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIQpdq5BwXS/?utm_source=ig_embed