NBA HORSE: Zach LaVine beats Allie Quigley, then falls to Mike Conley in finals
Chicago Sky's Allie Quigley reacts as she is introduced at the 3-point contest during the WNBA All-Star festivities Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Zach Levine eliminted Chicago Sky Guard & Joliet Catholic Alum Allie Quigley in the semifinals of the NBA Horse competition last night. Quigley hung around for a spell, putting a letter on LaVine by way of her (now) patented Pistol Pete sitting banker and drawing level at H-O-R to H-O-R at one point. But LaVine’s unique blend of creativity and sheer athleticism proved too much in the end.
In the finals, though, Mike Conley Jr.of the Utah Jazz had LaVine’s number. Conley, mixed a lethal combination of crafty bank-shots, off-hand jumpers and even a finger-spin punch-layup to a H-O-R-S-E to H-O victory. Quiqley vs Lavine starts at the 4:40 mark.