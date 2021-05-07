National Recall: Your Smoke Detector Might Not Work
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issues a recall – for more than 226,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
The recall comes on the heels of complaints that the dual detectors, manufactured by Kidde, and sold under the name “TruSense,” don’t do anything, when they detect smoke or carbon monoxide.
The recalled models include series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070, the commission reports.
Only models marked “TruSense” are included.
When’s the last time you checked or tested your smoke detectors?
Country music star, Chris Janson, wants you to test yours, right away; because he just lost the whole first floor of his home, to a not-working set of hard-wired fire detectors. It didn’t matter that they didn’t need batteries, because they didn’t work. Thank goodness, his wife awakened their sleeping family; and they all got out, safely.