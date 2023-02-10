NATE SMITH MAKES CHART HISTORY

Nate Smith’s hit song, “Whiskey On You,” tops the country radio charts for the second week in a row, achieving the first multi-week Number One on a debut single since 2019 on the Billboard Country Airplay, and since 2018 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, according to a release. Yesterday (Thursday, February 9th), Nate was surprised by his label, booking and management teams with an RIAA Platinum-certification plaque for the song.

In anticipation of his upcoming self-titled album, due out on April 28th, Nate will release two new songs next Friday (February 17th) — “Better Boy” and “Oil Spot.”

He will perform “Whiskey On You” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 15th.

