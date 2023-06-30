Nate Smith Lets the Club Out of the Bag: Thomas Rhett Golfs While on Tour

Nate Smith Previews A Typical Day On The Road With Thomas Rhett

Nate Smith, who is opening for Thomas Rhett‘s Home Team Tour 23, talked with ABC Audio – and shared their pre-show routine. Cole Swindell is touring with them.

“TR is golfing every day, so he’s off golfing in the mornings. I’m not sure if Cole’s been going out with him or not, but we usually wake up, we have breakfast, and we just start our day like normal,” shares Nate.

“And then I’m doing different interviews and stuff like that, and pretty soon, I’ll be writing as well. Our load-in is at 12, and then soundcheck. We usually take the stage around 3, so we do a little bit of lunch as well,” he continues.

“After soundcheck, it’s kind of like we’re prepping for the show, so we’re going and getting showered and ready to rock and roll. It’s pretty normal, for the most part. The food’s amazing, and the crew’s been really good to us,” adds the “Whiskey On You” singer.