Nasty Foods Actors Had to Eat While Filming

BuzzFeed put together a list of some of the nastiest foods actors have had to eat while filming. So the next time you have to eat your sister-in-law’s cooking, just pretend you’re one of these actors.

Here are some highlights:

1. “Night of the Living Dead” (1968): The “human remains” that zombies feasted on were ham and sheep organs doused in chocolate syrup.

2. “Game of Thrones” Season One (2011): Emilia Clarke eats a “stallion heart” that’s actually solidified jam that tasted like “bleach and raw pasta”. She had to eat about 28 of them, so she required a spit bucket.

3. “Vampire’s Kiss” (1988): Nicolas Cage ate a cockroach and washed it down with whiskey.

4. “Batman Returns” (1992): Danny DeVito ate raw bluefish with a mix of mouthwash and spirulina, which is a type of algae.

5. “Rescue Dawn” (2006): Christian Bale ate REAL maggots.

6. “Spawn” (1997): John Leguizamo also ate REAL maggots, but these were on top of pizza. (As if that’s any better???)

7. “The Revenant” (2015): Leonardo DiCaprio ate raw bison liver.

8. “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968): Vegetarian Mia Farrow also ate raw liver, but it wasn’t bison.

9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003): During Andy Serkis’ transformation from Smeagol to Gollum, the fish he eats is actually gelatin. Andy says he would’ve preferred raw fish.

10. “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977): The blue milk Mark Hamill drank was dyed blue milk, but it was “warm, oily, and sickly sweet”. He describes it as “gag-inducing”.

