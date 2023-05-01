NAOMI JUDD’S ESTATE SUED BY FORMER MANAGER

In a new lawsuit filed against the estate of the late Naomi Judd, her former manager alleges he is owed money from a television special he was a part of more than 20 years ago. Michael P. Dolan says he earned “a 6% gross revenue commission for my personal management and executive producer services rendered in connection with The Judds’ Reunion ‘Power to Change’ CBS special that was taped for broadcast on April 7, 2000, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.” Dolan claims while paid a certain amount at the time, he has not received “additional payments, compensation, royalties or distributions from the worldwide distribution, exploitation, display, broadcast, or streaming of the CBS Special” in the years since then.

According to court documents, Dolan requests an accounting “to determine any and all monies or revenue that has been received from any exploitation of the CBS Special since August 14, 2000,” and asks that the accounting be provided to him. So far, Naomi’s estate has not commented on the lawsuit.

Naomi died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound on April 30, 2022.

