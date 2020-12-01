MYLESTONES: Carrie Underwood Almost Didn’t Go to L.A. to Finish “American Idol” Auditions

Carrie Underwood says she almost backed out of the “American Idol” auditions. She got her golden ticket in St. Louis, but on the way to the airport for the L.A. portion, she panicked and burst into tears. Her dad offered to turn the car around . . . until she pulled herself together and said, “I’ll go.”
Seems like Carrie Underwood zipped through the “American Idol” audition process way back when . . . but there was a moment when she almost quit. She wrote about it, in “Guidepost“ magazine.
After a “slew of auditions” in St. Louis, she got the coveted golden ticket to Hollywood. But she was terrified. Quote, “I was so distracted that when mom and dad were driving me to the airport to go to Hollywood, I realized I’d forgotten lip liner.
“We stopped at a grocery store, and mom dashed inside to buy some. All at once, it was just too much. Going out to Los Angeles by myself, competing with all those other people who were so talented. I burst into tears.
“My dad turned to me. ‘Carrie,’ he said, ‘we can go home right now, and we don’t ever have to talk about it again.’ I took a deep breath. ‘No,’ I said at last. ‘I’ll go.'”
Speaking of Carrie: She released the teaser for her “My Gift: A Christmas Special” . . . which debuts Thursday on HBO Max.