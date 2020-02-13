Much Bigger Valentine This Year – If You Have Fur
… Fur or Feathers or Fins.
Americans are expected to spend $1.7 billion for Valentine’s Day — on our pets.
That’s according to the National Retail Foundation, which says more of us are buying Valentine’s Day gifts for our dogs and cats than ever before. Just 10 years ago, people spent about $400 million on our fuzzy friends.
Of course, the big bucks are still spent on human love interests. The NRF expects Americans to spend $27.4 billion this year, up from $20.7 billion in 2019. Of that, 37 percent will be spent on flowers; 34 percent will be dropped on dates; and 21 percent will be used to buy jewelry, according to the foundation.