NHL star and husband to Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, had the honor of becoming a United States citizen earlier this week. Fisher posted a photo of himself during his naturalization ceremony with the caption, “Big day, I’m officially American” The hockey star has adapted to the American culture pretty well, he has a successful fashion line called “Catchin’ Deers” and the married, father of two just celebrated Carrie’s birthday. Not only has Fisher made his dream of being an American citizen a reality, he finally got something he’s been wanting since he was a kid, “Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses, today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple of days.”