MORGAN WALLEN SUED BY FAN OVER CANCELED CONCERT

Morgan Wallen is being sued by a fan for canceling his concert in Oxford, MS just minutes before showtime on Sunday (April 23rd). Page Six reports that Brandi Burcham filed a class action lawsuit “on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated” concertgoers who attended the show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium but were unable to see Morgan perform because according to him, he was “unable to sing.” Burcham is suing for breach of contract and negligence in addition to demanding a trial by jury.

According to court documents, the lawsuit states, “Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses.”

In other Morgan-related news, the security company hired to work the superstar’s shows in Mississippi is denouncing a statement made by one of their own employees who worked the show on Sunday. In a video shared on social media, this particular security guard told fans at the venue the reason the show was canceled was because Morgan was “too drunk” to perform, that he “couldn’t walk,” and that an “ambulance took him.” He added that the “losing his voice” story is “bull crap.”

However, BEST Crowd Management released a statement saying, “A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement.”

Morgan was put on doctor-ordered voice rest for the next several days, causing him to postpone the three concerts that were previously scheduled for this week on his One Night At A Time Tour. At this time, he is set to resume his schedule on May 4 in Jacksonville, FL.

