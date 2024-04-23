Morgan Wallen Debuts New Song at Ole Miss Concert – But Delivers No Apology Nor Comment About ‘Chair in the Air’

Still no apology, but there’s a new song.

Morgan Wallen debuted his new song “Lies Lies Lies” at a concert in Oxford, Mississippi. It got an enthusiastic response from fans.

The performance was part of a makeup concert, for a previously canceled show.

Despite not being available on streaming platforms, the song has already gone viral, after YouTube release.

Fans can expect “Lies Lies Lies” to make a big impact on the streaming charts, once it is officially released.

What do you think of Morgan Wallen’s lack of apology, for endangering people who walked the Nashville sidewalk, beneath the rooftop bar where he launched a chair from six stories up? He faces jailtime for felony offenses.