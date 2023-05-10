Morgan Wallen Cancels Upcoming Events – Vocal Rest For Six Weeks – Wrigley Field Still a ‘Go’?

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hard to tell… It’s set for Friday, June 23rd, for now (with Parker McCollum, Bailey Zimmerman and Ernest).

But Morgan Wallen has, indeed, re-injured his voice; so he’s now forced to cancel his upcoming shows and appearances for the next six weeks.

Doctors ordered vocal rest, Tuesday, May 9th.

He shared the upsetting news with a video message to fans on social media, explaining that he re-injured his vocal cords, following three shows, this past weekend.

Morgan’s cancellations also include his scheduled performance at the ACM Awards on Thursday (May 11th).

Morgan said in part, “They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100%. And they also said that if I don’t listen, and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice. So, for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me . . .”

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for all rescheduled performances.

A 30-day refund window will open at point of purchase, when new dates are announced imminently, according to a release.

Morgan is working to reschedule any missed festival appearances to 2024.