MORGAN WALLEN, BLAKE SHELTON AMONG CMT VIDEO OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

The finalists for this year’s CMT Music Awards Video of the Year have been whittled down after fan-voting and the category has tightened to just six. The nominees are:

Blake Shelton, “No Body”

Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart”

Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”

Cody Johnson, “Human”

Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

Fans can cast their votes online for their favorite via vote.cmt.com.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air on Sunday, April 2nd on CBS and stream on Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for the first time ever.

