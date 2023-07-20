Morgan Evans New Song – Fans Say It Sounds a Bit Like a Song from his Ex – Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans took to social media to release a new song, titled “Tequila Man.” His caption says that the song was inspired by honesty: “New song. Some heavy stuff I think a lot of people go through but never talk about.”

Morgan sings the lyrics, “Felt like my whole life just turned to hell / She told me that there was somebody else / Going on a year or two / She just had to tell the truth.”

The chorus reveals the title, “I’ll take a tequila, man / Pour one up tall and strong as you can / One that might just make me forget everything / Fill me up again with tequila, man.”

Fans immediately shared their thoughts in the comments. Many praised the song and hoped that his “heart is healing and that you’re okay,” while others thought the song sounded very familiar.

One fan wrote, “Why does the beginning sound like ‘leave me again,'” referring to his ex’s song, released earlier this year.

Another said, ““And I hooooope IIIII never leeeeeeave me again – me singing along.”

Morgan and Kelsea Ballerini were married for almost five years, before their split in August 2022.

Do you think the two songs sound alike?

Did you take sides during the Morgan/Kelsea split?