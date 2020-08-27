More Fun in 2020: Poison Ivy Is Now More Dangerous Than Ever
Here’s another “yep, that sounds like 2020” moment, for you. According to a professor at the University of Georgia, POISON IVY has gotten more dangerous than ever.
Poison ivy is growing at a faster rate and quite possibly becoming more potent.
Why? It’s all because of an increase in CO2 levels, which are caused by climate change. So yes, we’re making poison ivy more dangerous; and no one seems in a hurry to do anything about it.
Getting out in the garden? Grab the gloves, and the clippers. And wear pants.
