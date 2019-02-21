Miranda Lambert’s New Husband’s Fame Causes Problems at Work

Miranda Lambert’s new husband is learning the hard way that fame changes things. According to TMZ, Brendan McLoughlin, an NYPD cop, has been temporarily reassigned from being on foot patrol to a less high-profile position. Apparently media has been a problem since news of his marriage to Miranda broke, with one major TV news outlet showing up on the front steps of the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct office earlier this week asking to speak with Brendan.

Brendan normally patrolled Times Square on foot, which is where he met Miranda back in November when she and her Pistol Annies trio were there to perform on Good Morning America. Now, Brendan will reportedly be driving his superiors around for a few weeks until things calm down. Here’s the complete story from TMZ.