Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at ACM Awards
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 6:21 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You never really get over your ex whether that is a boyfriend or a husband and Miranda Lambert is no exception. Lambert decided to take her dislike for Blake Shelton to the American Country Music awards Sunday night. She changed the lyrics of her latest single ‘Little Red Wagon’ to take a jab at Shelton.
Instead of saying ‘I live in Oklahoma’ she said ‘I got the hell out of Oklahoma.’
It’s the same state where Blake Shelton is from and where the two lived together when they were married. Check out the full story from Buzz Feed.

