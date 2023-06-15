98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Rushes to Lainey Wilson’s Defense on Instagram

June 15, 2023 1:32PM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Lainey Wilson has gone viral, for showing her backside in a concert video…  and starting the “Lainey Wilson dump truck trend.”

Wilson posted photos on Instagram, from her tour with Luke Combs: and the photos showed the  “Heart Like A Truck” singer in a pink shirt, bellbottoms, and cowboy hat.

Wilson holds up a shirt which says “Lainey Wilson:  Best Ass in Country Music” in one photo.  It was her way of poking fun at herself, and promoting the shows.  Of course, there were trolls and shade-throwers.

But a superstar came to her defense.  Miranda Lambert complemented Wilson’s post, with her own caption, “Best ass kicker in country music.

Former NFL QB, Devlin Hodges, who is Wilson’s boyfriend, slyly commented,  “I’d agreeeeee.”  He didn’t, however, comment on which caption he agreed with.

