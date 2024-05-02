Reba McEntire teases new album + duets “I’m a Survivor” with Jennifer Hudson

It’s official: Reba McEntire‘s dropping a new album and single soon.

The country icon appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday to tease her upcoming record and talk about the various projects she’s working on, including hosting and performing at this year’s ACM Awards and taping her new sitcom.

“[There’s] going to be a new album coming out soon, but we’ve got a new single that we’ll be performing at the ACMs,” Reba told Jennifer Hudson as the cover art for her upcoming single, “I Can’t,” flashed on the screen.

Sharing details about the sitcom, Reba said, “It’s called Happy’s Place and we’ve shot the pilot on NBC, and we’re just waiting patiently, sort of, on if they’re going to take it to series or not. So fingers crossed.”

Jennifer and Reba concluded their time together by offering viewers a duet of Reba’s iconic hit “I’m a Survivor.”

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

