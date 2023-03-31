98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Miranda Lambert Reveals What it Would Take for Her to Make a ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo

March 31, 2023 9:57AM CDT
Miranda Lambert Reveals What it Would Take for Her to Make a ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)
 While she has already made a sort of cameo with a poster of her from her Revolution album era, Lambert admits that she’s not sure playing a character on the show is quite in her wheelhouse. She has taken on quite a few non-acting extra-musical pursuits in the recent past, including a brand partnership with Lone River Beverage Company and the upcoming release of her debut cookbook. Lambert has acted in the past, making her on-screen debut in a 2012 episode of Law & Order: SVU. Fans will also recognize several of the spaces from her recently sold Nashville mansion, as well as her rural Tennessee estate.

