Miranda Lambert Gets 7 CMA Nominations – Now She’s the Most Nominated Female, Ever

The nominations for this year’s CMAs were announced yesterday, and Miranda Lambert is out front with seven. She now has 55 nominations, which is the most of any female in CMA history. She passes Reba McEntire – who has 51.
Miranda is up for Entertainer of the Year, and that’s big news too, because so is CARRIE UNDERWOOD. It’s been 41 years since two SOLO female acts were up for that award. Crystal Gayle and Barbara Mandrell were both nominated in 1979.
ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, and KEITH URBAN are also up for Entertainer of the Year. Keith is the only one of the five nominees to ever win it. He’s done it twice.
(Last year’s winner, Garth Brooks, permanently removed himself from consideration.)
Following Miranda’s lead is Luke Combs who has six nominations. MAREN MORRIS has five . . . and CARLY PEARCE and DAN + SHAY have four each.
And you can thank Dan + Shay for JUSTIN BIEBER picking up three nominations. Their song “10,000 Hours” is up for Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.
It’s okay to be happy for RASCAL FLATTS getting a Vocal Duo of the Year nomination. They sure are. They Tweeted, “We’re SO honored. It’s humbling to be recognized 20 years into the amazing career you allowed us to have.”
Who got snubbed? “Everything Nash” thinks it’s these seven artists: Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Dustin Lynch, Justin Moore, Kane Brown . . . and Kelsea Ballerini who’s looking on the bright side. Here’s what she said on Twitter:
Quote, “Last time this happened, I wrote ‘Homecoming Queen’ the next day about the feeling. Something beautiful will come from [this] disappointment. Congratulations to my friends and peers that got nominations. Proud to be a part of the country family.”
“The 54th Annual CMA Awards” will air November 11th on ABC. No word yet where it will be held . . . or who will host . . . or if it’s going to have a live audience.
