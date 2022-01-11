      Weather Alert

MICHAEL RAY GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT NEW NUMBER ONE HIT

Jan 11, 2022 @ 8:05am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Michael Ray performs on stage at Spotify's Hot Country Presents Hunter Hayes, Chris Lane, Michael Ray and more at Ole Red During CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

Michael Ray sits at the top of the Mediabase Country Airplay chart this week with his fourth Number One single, “Whiskey And Rain.” He posted an emotional video message to fans via social media on Sunday (January 9th) writing, “WHISKEY AND RAIN IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN COUNTRY MUSIC!!!! Y’all I gotta be real. It’s been an emotional one today. Back when we were recording this song I would think about all the things I always loved about @garyallanmusic and the way his music spoke to me and my life growing up in Eustis. I hope this song has been there for you on lonely nights when you’ve needed it, just like Gary always has been for me. One of my favorites of his goes, ‘life ain’t always beautiful… but it’s a beautiful ride.’ Thank y’all for this beautiful ride!!! Thank y’all for loving this song!!! We ain’t slowing down!!”

“Whiskey And Rain” is the lead single from Michael’s seven-song EP Higher Education, which was released in August.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic)

