98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Maren Morris – Why She Gets ‘Heated’ About LGBTQ Issues: ‘It Hits Closer to Home for Me’

September 30, 2022 1:30PM CDT
Share
Maren Morris – Why She Gets ‘Heated’ About LGBTQ Issues: ‘It Hits Closer to Home for Me’

In a new interview with GLAAD for #SpiritDay, Maren Morris spoke about how personal experiences drove her to support the LGBTQ community, and why motherhood has strengthened her devotion.

Morris, 32, was active in her Arlington, Texas, theater community as a child – and had many  LGBTQ people around her.  “It was just very normal,” she said, noting that her mother’s uncle “sadly, died in the early ’90s of AIDS.”  But she saw that they were all just regular people, with hopes and dreams and goals, and everyday concerns, just like anyone else.

The award-winning country singer-songwriter says conversations around the LGBTQ community were normal in her household.  Morris says learning from a young age, and having conversations which other southerners were not having, was important.  “I didn’t realize how important it actually was until I got into my 20s and kind of solidified my adulthood and started working in country music,” says Morris.

She and her husband, co-parent, and fellow country music singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, feel strongly about openness and inclusion.

More about:
#GLAAD
#LGBTQ+
#MarenMorris
#RyanHurd
#SpiritDay
Motherhood

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free

Recent Posts