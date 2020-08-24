Maren Morris’ Quarantine Includes Lots Of Postmates, Bravo, Netflix
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Maren Morris attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Maren Morris has been enjoying her time at home with her infant son, Hayes, and her husband, Ryan Hurd. While she’s loving the perks of having so much downtime, which includes lots of Postmates deliveries, Maren tells us she can hardly wait to get back on tour.