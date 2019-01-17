Maren Morris Announces ‘Girl The World Tour’

Who runs the world? GIRLS!
Portland better watch out… the ladies are coming to town March 21 to the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom. Maren Morris and special guests Cassidy Pope and Raelynn for the ‘Girl The World Tour.’ Ticket presale starts tomorrow (Jan 18). Can’t make it to the Portland show? Here’s where the ladies will be:
The Riviera Theatre
Ryman Auditorium
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
The Criterion
Fillmore Auditorium
The Union Event Center
McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Showbox SoDo
The Masonic
House of Blues Anaheim
The Wiltern
Coca-Cola Roxy
Tortuga Music Festival, April 12-14
Revention Music Center
Whitewater Amphitheater
Stage AE
The Fillmore
House of Blues
The Anthem
Brooklyn Steel
Terminal 5
The Pageant
Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
The Fillmore
Columbia Theater
Die Kantine
Mascotte
Gruenspan
Paradiso
The Academy
O2 Academy
O2 Academy
Albert Hall
O2 Academy
O2 Institute
Royal Albert Hall
Bonnaroo, June 13-16
LakeShake Festival, June 21-23
Faster Horses, July 19-21
Country Jam, July 18-20
Rockin’ River Music Fest, Aug 1-4
Sunfest Country Festival
Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Aug 8-11
Logan Campbell Centre
Douglas Lilburn Auditorium
Brisbane City Hall
Forum Melbourne
The Enmore Theatre
UC Refectory