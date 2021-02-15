Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wrote their wedding vows in a bar, while sitting at the same table. But they kept it close to the vest and didn’t tell each other what they wrote.
Country stars spend a lot of time in clubs when they’re first starting out, so they’re definitely comfortable hanging out in them. Might explain why Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wrote their wedding vows in a bar.
They sat at the same table, but didn’t tell each other what they wrote. Ryan jotted down his thoughts on a notepad, Maren typed hers into a laptop.
She says, quote, “I did a mix of sentimental and promising him all the things I’ll do for him throughout our life together.
“I also wanted to add some levity, so I said, ‘I’ll put up with you constantly watching sports and you put up with me relentlessly watching ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.”
(The interview was on The Bobby Bones Show.) (People)
Maren and Ryan have also released their first official song together . . . a duet called “Chasing After You“. They didn’t write it, but she says it feels like they did because they heard themselves in the lyrics. (Listen to Maren talk about it, here.)