March Madness Teams, Ranked By Mascot

If you’re not sure how to fill out your “Mad Marchness” bracket, what about Mascots?

“USA Today” ranked the mascots of all 68 teams in the tournament, and here are the Top 10:

1. The Bradley Braves

2. The Northern Kentucky Norse

3. The Arizona State Sun Devils

4. The Iona Gaels

5. The St. Mary’s Gaels

6. The Michigan State Spartans

7. The UC Irvine Anteaters

8. The UCF Knights

9. The Utah State Aggies

10. The North Carolina Tar Heels

The BOTTOM FOUR are part of a five-way tie:

65 – 68. The Villanova Wildcats . . . the Kansas State Wildcats . . . the Kentucky Wildcats . . . and the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

And just SLIGHTLY above those are:

64. The Michigan Wolverines, who actually DON’T have a mascot. They had a LIVE Wolverine until, quote, “it became impossible to keep him in captivity because he repeatedly chewed through the bars of his cage.”

63. The Liberty Flames

62. The Syracuse Orange

61. St. John’s Red Storm

60. The Louisville Cardinals

Here’s the complete list from USAToday.com.