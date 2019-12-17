Man Breaks Record Eating At Chick-fil-A Every Day, Admits Wife Is Fed Up
After learning there was a man in Georgia who ate at Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days, Mark Mendenhall felt that was a record he could break. So he set about achieving this goal.
Hailing from San Diego, Mendenhall has gone 114 days straight, excluding Sundays, earning the title of “Mayor of Chick-fil-A” by the staff at his local restaurant.
Speaking to KGTV, the real-estate agent admits that his wife isn’t thrilled by the feat, especially since he once ducked out from their family vacation at Disneyland to dine at the chicken chain for lunch.
However, it’s not just about the glory. Mendenhall has raised $1,000 for the Poway Unified School District Adopt-a-Family program. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.