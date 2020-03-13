LUNA FEST Cancelled

As a precaution due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the movie festival has been cancelled.
Joliet— March 13, 2020 — In conjunction with Joliet Junior College, the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area has cancelled LUNA FEST, which was to be held at JJC on March 19, 2020.
Joliet Junior College made the decision today that all external events were cancelled immediately through April 30, 2020.
We apologize to ticket holders. Club President Helen Hester Ross says, “We ask that [ticket holders] hold onto their tickets for now. Our plans are to reschedule this event, as soon as we know more about the longevity of this health crisis.”
The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area advocates for the advancement of women and girls locally and worldwide. The Club is instrumental in providing scholarships for women and girls and is a part of Zonta International, which is celebrating its centennial this year.