Luke Combs Opens Up About Preparing For Fatherhood

Recently, Luke Combs opened up about preparing to become a father and how he is feeling about everything at the moment. Luke said, “I’m a little nervous. You got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate that I don’t even realize is on there yet. I’m uncovering things every day; I’m buying all kind of clothes I didn’t know existed.” He continued, “I realized the baby doesn’t need me at all. I’m just there to clean stuff, I think, is kind of the idea. When it comes out, it’s like, ‘Why are you mouth breathing all over me? I don’t need you to be around.'” Combs added, “We’re excited.”