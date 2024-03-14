Luke Combs on Carolina Panthers’ Dave Canales Hire: ‘I Don’t Get The Hype’

(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

For a guy who has lifted each of his 18 consecutive hit songs to number one, it’s got to be hard to be a diehard Carolina Panthers fan.

Luke Combs expresses frustration with the Panthers’ recent performance and management decisions, and calls the team the “worst franchise in all of professional sports.” Combs criticizes the NFL team’s coaching hires and player transactions, questions the rationale behind certain moves.

Despite his disappointment, Combs remains a dedicated Panthers fan, though. And he has shared his thoughts on owner David Tepper and quarterback Bryce Young.

The guy who’s been country music’s Entertainer of the Year also praises newly promoted general manager Dan Morgan and highlights the challenges faced by Young, due to a struggling offensive line: “I don’t know, man. Obviously, I don’t know Dave at all. You know, I’m sure he’s an awesome guy; but I don’t get the hype behind hiring the offensive coordinator for the 20th best offense in the league. You know what I mean?”

Combs’ candid remarks on the Panthers were made during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Do you agree with Luke Combs’ comment?