Luke Combs Gets Tracy Chapman into the Country Music History Books

July 5, 2023 11:00AM CDT
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

As Luke Combs hits number one with his version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” the accomplishment also gives Chapman a second wind, a packed pocketbook, and her name in a new record book.

Comb’s version of the song has peaked higher than Chapman’s original 1988 debut.

However, the songwriter will receive massive royalty checks.  And she is now the first black female songwriter to hit the number-one spot on the country charts as the sole writer of a song.

It’s only the second time since 1990 that a black songwriter has topped the list as the only credited writer on the track.

Recent Posts